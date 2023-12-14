Coi Leray Hops On Stripper Pole & Shows Off Her Moves: Watch

The rapper posted a TikTok at what seems like a dance practice, and you have to admire the upper body strength on display.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Coi Leray Stripper Pole Dancing Hip Hop News

Coi Leray is apparently looking to expand her skillset when it comes to dance performance. Moreover, she recently posted a TikTok showing off her pole-dancing moves, as she slides down it while holding on with just one hand and opens her legs wide without fret. Even if you might not be a fan of the lewd display– or of pole dancing in general– you can't deny the rapper's showing off some significant upper body strength here. Just goes to show that sometimes, being expressive, playful, sexy, or fearless when it comes to dance is a much more solid workout than some haters assume.

Overall, the Boston native's never been shy about her image or her sensuality, with many discussions sprouting around the way in which she presents herself. For example, a fan recently questioned whether she's changed her face at all, for which she had a simple explanation. "lol because I’m gaining weight and it’s going to my face," Coi Leray remarked on Twitter. She always keeps it pretty real when it comes to how she sees herself and promotes herself online, especially when it comes to her physical freedom and agency.

Read More: Coi Leray's Dad Benzino Says He's Within His Rights To Ask Her For Money

Coi Leray Displays Her Pole Dancing Skills: Watch

With this response in mind, though, it's fair to say that the "Players" MC doesn't appreciate assumptions about her body. However, it's something that still serves as a focal point for many of her confrontations online, whether that's with fans or with others in the industry. Still, when it comes to Coi Leray's relationship with her father Benzino– her most contentious and public conflict– this aspect bears little relevance. Rather, they bicker over whether they're exploiting one another in their careers, and how they often discredit each other in some way.

In fact, this dispute even dragged Busta Rhymes into the conversation for his recent provocative music video with her. It's quite disheartening to see, as the family angle makes drama like this a little more uncomfortable to watch. Hopefully, they will continue to move past this and Coi will keep being unabashedly herself online. For more news and the latest updates on Coi Leray, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Coi Leray Addresses Latto Mentioning Her In Her Song, Says Black Women Need To Come Together

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.