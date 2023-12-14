Coi Leray Hops On Stripper Pole & Shows Off Her Moves: Watch

Coi Leray is apparently looking to expand her skillset when it comes to dance performance. Moreover, she recently posted a TikTok showing off her pole-dancing moves, as she slides down it while holding on with just one hand and opens her legs wide without fret. Even if you might not be a fan of the lewd display– or of pole dancing in general– you can't deny the rapper's showing off some significant upper body strength here. Just goes to show that sometimes, being expressive, playful, sexy, or fearless when it comes to dance is a much more solid workout than some haters assume.

Overall, the Boston native's never been shy about her image or her sensuality, with many discussions sprouting around the way in which she presents herself. For example, a fan recently questioned whether she's changed her face at all, for which she had a simple explanation. "lol because I’m gaining weight and it’s going to my face," Coi Leray remarked on Twitter. She always keeps it pretty real when it comes to how she sees herself and promotes herself online, especially when it comes to her physical freedom and agency.

Coi Leray Displays Her Pole Dancing Skills: Watch

With this response in mind, though, it's fair to say that the "Players" MC doesn't appreciate assumptions about her body. However, it's something that still serves as a focal point for many of her confrontations online, whether that's with fans or with others in the industry. Still, when it comes to Coi Leray's relationship with her father Benzino– her most contentious and public conflict– this aspect bears little relevance. Rather, they bicker over whether they're exploiting one another in their careers, and how they often discredit each other in some way.

In fact, this dispute even dragged Busta Rhymes into the conversation for his recent provocative music video with her. It's quite disheartening to see, as the family angle makes drama like this a little more uncomfortable to watch. Hopefully, they will continue to move past this and Coi will keep being unabashedly herself online. For more news and the latest updates on Coi Leray, stay posted on HNHH.

