Coi Leray Gets On A Stripper Pole And Dons Revealing Lingerie To Promote New Song "Lemon Cars"

Coi Leray is an artist who has been trying to find her voice in the music industry. Overall, it has not been an easy task for her. When she burst onto the scene, very few hip-hop fans were rocking with her. Although she had some viral songs, her sets at Rolling Loud would always get clipped for limited audience participation. However, over the last year, she has been able to secure a plethora of new viral hits and it even led to a popular album in COI. In 2024, she is looking to expand her sound, and fans are excited about it.

In fact, in a couple of weeks from now, she will be dropping the Lemon Cars EP. This is going to be dropped on May 24th and will contain a song of the same name. In fact, that lead single is going to be dropping tonight alongside a plethora of huge releases. Leray knows how to promote her records, especially now that she leans a lot more into her sexuality. For instance, below, you can find a trailer to her new song and music video, where she embraces a stripper aesthetic.

Coi Leray Is Looking To Drop A Hit

The artist can be seen dancing a stripper pole while also having on some revealing lingerie. Overall, this is pretty in line with Leray's most recent promo tactics. While not everyone is a fan, there are certainly those who appreciate what she is doing. It seems pretty deliberate, and if it wasn't working, she wouldn't be doing it. Only time will tell whether or not the song hits like she wants it to.

Let us know what you think of this upcoming Coi Leray release, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Coi Leray has another hit on her hands with this one? What do you think of Leray's recent output since last year?

