Coi Leray Claims To Be The Female Version Of Lil Uzi Vert

Coi Leray praises her and Uzi's unpredictability.

Coi Leray is a confident artist. She has every right to be. The rapper burst onto the scene with the top 40 hit "No More Parties," and worked her way up to a top 10 smash with "Players." She's had a much better career than her father, Benzino, but that doesn't mean she's immune to bold, Benzino-esque statements. Leray got on X (formerly Twitter) on May 7 to declare that not only was she talented, she was the female version of Lil Uzi Vert.

Leray is a fan of Uzi Vert, and evidently feels they are on the same level creatively. "I feel like I’m the female Uzi out of the rap girlies," she tweeted. That would have been enough to turn heads, but Leray had even more to say. "Top influential, versatile and can’t figure me out," she added. The comparison baffled users, as Leray and Uzi Vert are pretty far apart in terms of the music they make. That's even putting it mildly. Leray is all about fun and party vibes. "Players" and "No More Parties" are summer anthems. Uzi Vert, meanwhile, has radically changed his look and his sound.

Coi Leray Claimed She Was "Influential" Like Uzi Vert

The rapper went from making Scott Pilgrim-inspired emo rap to rage music and international collabs on Pink Tape. It's that Leray and Uzi don't match up in 2024, it's that they never matched up. Users weren't shy in letting the former know this. "Why is Coi Leray disrespecting Lil Uzi Vert like that," one user asked. Another likened Leray to Flo Rida of all people. "You have the versatility of Flo Rida when it comes to making H&M and Target music," they wrote. "We can’t figure you out because we don’t care enough, beloved." Brutal.

This isn't the first time Leray and Uzi have been musically linked. Well, technically. Lil Uzi Vert teased a song snippet in July 2023 in which they mention Leray by name. "Got a skinny b***h, look just like Coi Leray," they spit over a throwback, Luv Is Rage-type beat. Leray isn't typically a fan of people using her name on wax, as evidenced by her beef with Latto, but she didn't seem bothered by this one. Maybe it's because, like she said, she finds musical kinship with the rapper.

