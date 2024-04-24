Coi Leray Reveals Why She Left Republic Records

Artists having creative disagreements with their labels is a tale as old as time. Almost any artist who has been in the music business long enough probably has an example of a time they had to fight back against their label. Earlier this year, Coi Leray announced that she had moved on from Republic Records after dropping two projects on the label in 2023. Since then, she's been releasing singles on Island Records which appears to be her new home going forward.

In a recent video she shared to social media, Coi discussed why she parted ways with Republic. Following the underwhelming sales of her album Coi, the label didn't believe in her follow-up EP Blue Moon. She claims that they refused to put money behind an advertising budget for the project, forcing Coi to pay for it herself. She also revealed that they pushed her to make pop records like Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande. The creative disagreement eventually led to the two sides splitting up. Check out the full video of her explanation below.

Coi Leray Talks Relationship With Republic Records

Coachella recently took some of her new material to Coachella for explosive performances on back-to-back weekends. She took to Instagram to show off some of her fiery dance moves following her weekend two performance. Coi has also been teasing some pretty substantial changes to her own artistry recently. She took to Twitter last week to discuss the possibility of dropping the "Leray" from her name and just going by Coi. Fans were divided on the move with some thinking she already has a good established brand and others thinking just Coi by itself is cute. In a different tweet she claimed that her fans were too obsessed with "baby Coi."

What do you think of Coi Leray's explanation of her relationship with Republic Records? Do you think she'll be given more room to make the music she wants on her new label? Let us know in the comment section below.

