Coi Leray Teases New Music With Flirty Bathtub Selfies

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few weeks for Coi Leray. Aside from her unforgettable Coachella sets, the "Players" performer has been hinting at some major career pivots as of late. Earlier this week, she took to Twitter/X to express that she feels as though fans are far too attached to a persona that's just no longer "her."

According to her, it holds her back from being able to freely evolve as an artist, and as an individual. She's even hinted at a name change recently, suggesting that she'll remove the "Leray" from her name to just go by Coi. It's to be seen whether or not she'll fully commit to that anytime soon.

Read More: Coi Leray Reveals Why She Left Republic Records

Coi Leray Has New Music Arriving At Midnight

For the time being, Coi is gearing up to unveil more new music at midnight (April 26). To get fans prepared, she took to Instagram today to drop off a series of flirty selfies in a bathtub. "No filter . New music @ midnight," she captioned the carousel. It remains unclear exactly she plans to drop, but she did perform two unreleased songs at Coachella, "Coke Bottle Body” and “Not in the Store."

Coi's Instagram post comes after she opened up about her decision to leave Republic Records during a chat with fans on Instagram Live. “When I dropped Blue Moon, Republic, they wanted pop sh*t. They wanted some Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande sh*t,” she explained earlier this week. "Which I can do, but I still like to work at my own pace and on my own time, and I’m still developing and learning my own sound and sh*t.” What do you think of Coi Leray's latest bathtub Instagram post? Are you looking forward to hearing what she drops tonight? What about the hitmaker embracing her new era? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Dance Moves During Coachella Set

[Via]