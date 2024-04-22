Coi Leray Shows Off Her Dance Moves During Coachella Set

Week two of Coachella wrapped up over the weekend and there were tons of highlights. After bringing out Kali Uchis, A$AP Rocky, and Childish Gambino during his first weekend set, Tyler, The Creator was joined by Earl Sweatshirt during his second weekend headlining set. Doja Cat also headlined the festival and had Teezo Touchdown, A$AP Rocky, and 21 Savage along for the ride in her set. A variety of other rap stars performed over the weekend including Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, and even Coi Leray.

Coi took to her Instagram to recap both of her performances at the festival. For weekend two she dropped a video showing off some of the dance moves she unpacked during her set. The clip has already racked up more than 75k likes and grabbed some love from fellow celebrities like Paris Hilton in the comments. Hilton made her own surprising appearance at Coachella during weekend one of the festival when she joined indie band Vampire Weekend on stage. Check out the video Coi shared to Instagram below.

Coi Leray Flexes Her Coachella Dance Moves

Coi Leray has been informing fans on some changes she may make soon. She tweeted about changing her name to just "Coi" which was also the title of her album that dropped last year. Coi under-performed commercially so it's no surprise that she may also be making some changes to her artistry as well.

Earlier today she tweeted about her fans being too obsessed with "baby Coi." She asked for the space and opportunity to grow and mature as an artist. She only has two projects under her belt so far but has a couple major hits under her belt like "Players" and "Baby Don't Hurt Me." Both songs have over 450k streams on Spotify. What do you think of Coi Leray showing off her dance moves from weekend two of Coachella? Are you looking forward to her dropping a new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

