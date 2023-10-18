Coi Leray Contemplates Getting A Boob Job

Coi Leray has been having an incredible year so far. Overall, she is someone who has completely elevated her game as it pertains to her music. Although some people remain naysayers about what she is doing, she is still marching forward. She has dropped some viral hits this year and even got a song with Busta Rhymes. These are some massive moves, and she is definitely looking to bring that momentum with her in 2024.

However, it seems like Leray might have something she wants to do first. Taking to Twitter last night, Leray contemplated the idea of getting some plastic surgery. "Thinking about some new tits," she wrote. This subsequently led to a reply from a fan who said, "You good right now. I personally think you’re still growing into your body." Leray was not convinced of this explanation as she said "Lol they said age 18 is when breast are fully developed lmaoo I’m 26 years old."

Read More: Ice Spice Links Up With Coi Leray & Kali Uchis At NYFW

Coi Leray Has An Idea

Of course, this revelation from Leray led to plenty of comments. Moreover, it also led to quite a bit of advice. "I think you look great, but if you do get them go for smaller ones that fit your small frame," a fan wrote. "Don’t let the doctors convince you to go the bimbo route. My friend got smaller ones and they look amazing and very natural to fit her small frame" Leray appreciated these words and simply retorted: "This is good advice, thanks." Whether or not she ends up pulling the trigger on this plastic surgery, still remains to be seen.

A Fan Gives Advice

Plenty of artists have gotten surgery in the past. However, sometimes, this leads to a lot of regret. Either way, we're sure Leray is going to make an informed decision here. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Coi Leray’s Almost Naked Outfit Steals The Show At Star-Studded NYFW Party: Photos