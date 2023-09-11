Ice Spice Links Up With Coi Leray & Kali Uchis At NYFW

Ice Spice linked up with both Coi Leray and Kali Uchis during New York Fashion Week. The three artists all sat front row for Dion Lee during an event on Saturday night. Afterward, they shared pictures from the meet-up on social media. Diplo and Lourdes Leon were also in attendance.

"Me and @icespicee_ hair colors," Coi Leray captioned a photo of herself and the New York rapper. She added several heart eyes emojis. Ice Spice also shared a series of pics from the night on Instagram, one of which features Kalis Uchis. In addition to attending the event, Ice Spice also performed at the brand’s afterparty in Manhattan’s Boom Boom Room.

Read More: Ice Spice Shows Off Futuristic Silver Fit For Marc Jacobs NYFW Performance

The Star-Studded Dion Lee Fashion Show

Ice Spice has been in the midst of a huge year for her career. After blowing up in 2022, following the success of "Munch (Feelin’ U)," she's continued to dominate headlines in 2023. Back in May, she graced the stage alongside Taylor Swift at one of the singer's concerts on her Eras Tour. "I was like, 'You f--- with my project? Like, what?'" Ice Spice told The Guardian when asked about how their relationship came together. "She's so sweet — I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice. We talk all the time and she’s so funny. But I can't say what she be telling me!"

Ice Spice & Coi Leray Share Pics From NYFW

It's also been a big year for Coi Leray, who dropped her second studio album, Coi, back in June. The album features David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and even the late James Brown. The tracklist includes the singles "Players", "Bops", "My Body", and "Run It Up."

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Dunkin’ Collab, Looks “Tf Good” In New Selfie

[Via]