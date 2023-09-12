Coi Leray’s NYFW Photo With Ice Spice Deleted From Twitter After Trolls Throw Shade

Celebrities have nearly always fallen victim to criticism and teasing, but thanks to social media, it's easier for strangers to hate on them than ever before. Some entertainers face far more backlash than others, often for reasons unbeknownst to them. One female rap star who's had a particularly hard time in recent years is Coi Leray. From people constantly commenting on her petite body, often comparing it to her curvy contemporaries, to hip-hop heads shading her over her first week sales numbers, the drama has been endless for the Boston native.

Regardless, she continues to hold her head high and has even expertly clapped back at those trying to bring her down in the past. However, just because Leray knows how to defend herself doesn't mean she always wants to. Instead, it's sometimes easier for her to delete posts that are causing a stir. The multi-talent did just this earlier this week after social media sleuths accused her of using photos taken with Ice Spice at New York Fashion Week to boost her own interaction.

Coi Leray Called Out for Tweet & Delete

The snapshot that caused so much trouble isn't NSFW in nature at all, it simply shows the "Deli" artist looking off to the side, with Diplo sitting between her and Leray. Because of Spice's body language, some were quick to assume that the New Yorker was acting shady toward her fellow artist. "Lmaooooo it's the way Ice Spice been ignoring Coi Leray for me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," one person tweeted. "She posted Doja, liked many posts about her, but stays silent when it comes to Coi Cry Baby Leray 😂."

