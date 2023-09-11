Coi Leray’s Almost Naked Outfit Steals The Show At Star-Studded NYFW Party: Photos

There's been a recent demand among music lovers for women in the industry to stop sexualizing themselves in hopes of increasing sales. Of course, using sex to sell has long been a top marketing tactic, so we likely won't see a decrease in twerking videos or thirst traps anytime soon. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new "Bongos" single has plenty of other artists throwing it back for Instagram, and the ongoing New York Fashion Week events have seen some serious skin showing from more than one rap diva. Coi Leray has become a staple at runway events in recent years, and this season is no exception.

We've seen the Boston-born baddie sitting front row at presentations put together by renowned designers, for all of which she wore creative (albeit revealing) outfits. One of the "Anxiety" artist's most noteworthy looks of the week so far was for the Jean Paul Gaultier x KNWLS collaboration party, put together by SSENSE. It was a star-studded event, with Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Doechii, NLE Choppa, and many others also stepping out.

Read More: Ice Spice Links Up With Coi Leray & Kali Uchis At NYFW

Coi Leray Continues to Push Fashion Boundaries

Leray has been loving all-black ensembles lately. While most of her legs and upper half were covered, the fabric was sheer. The only parts of the fashionista shielded from our eyes were her thong-cut underwear and the skin beneath her chunky black knee-high boots. As always, the rising star looked completely comfortable at the event, turning up and twerking with other artists while celebrating the new joint effort.

It's not unusual to see nearly all of our favourite celebrities stepping out for fashion week, but there have definitely been some unusual pairings making headlines this season. Kylie Jenner is completely refreshing the circle of company she keeps around her, attending various events with her new man, Timothee Chalamet, and her former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Are In Bestie Mode At NYFW In New TikTok

[Via]