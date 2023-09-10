Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Are In Bestie Mode At NYFW In New TikTok

Growing up with four older sisters, Kylie Jenner has always been surrounded by feminine energy. Of course, not all of it has been positive. The mother of two is naturally more reserved and spends far less time on camera than her family members. Nevertheless, she's something of a wiz at social media. Besides uploading photos of herself, Jenner has almost always kept us in the loop about her children. Along with that we've seen the fun adventure she shares with her closest friends. Jordyn Woods was high up on that list for a long time, but she and the makeup mogul ultimately went through a breakup of sorts after Tristan Thompson kissed Kylie's BFF.

After taking a few years apart to allow some growth and maturity, it was reported earlier this summer that Jenner and Woods are spending time together again. The public only just recently found out about the exciting news. However, sources say they've quietly been hanging out for a year now. Neither socialite publicly confirmed the rumours immediately. Amid New York Fashion Week, the KUWTK alum decided it was time to hard launch Woods' return into her life.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Shop Together in NYC

In a TikTok posted in the early hours of Sunday (September 10) morning, Jenner reveals how she's been spending her time in the Big Apple. The video begins with her riding in the backseat, wearing sunglasses, an oversized corduroy top, and dark wash jeans before heading into Acne Studios.

Upon entering the popular streetwear brand's pristine location, the camera cuts to a clip of the Life of Kylie cast members posing in the mirror. Woods' usual, long black hair has been swapped out for a flirty blonde bob, and she looked seriously ready for fall in her brown an green ensemble. Elsewhere in NYC, Jenner has been spotted out with her beau, Timothee Chalamet, after they made their public debut at Beyonce's RENAISSANCE Los Angeles concert.

Makeup Mogul and Her New Man Have a Shared Love for Fashion

Check out the latest video of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet together above. How do you think Travis Scott feels about his co-parent going public with another man? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

