Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Make First Public Appearance At Beyonce Show

As is often the case with celebrity couples, there are a lot of rumors and not often much clarity. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been the exact same way. The couple have sustained plenty of breakup rumors since they were first speculated to be an item, with some even going as far as to say they weren’t even actually a thing in the first place. That seems pretty unlikely now that the pair made their public debut at Beyonce’s recent Renaissance tour date in Los Angeles.

Jenner and Chalamet didn’t just take their long-rumored romance out in public, but they got up close and personal. They didn’t do anything to necessarily put a definitive stamp on the long-rumored relationship, but accompanying each other to the show and being unafraid to get close does sort of say the quiet part out loud. The pair picked a pretty good place to make their public debut as well. Beyonce lit up Los Angeles for her final show in town which also happened to take place on her birthday. Check out clips of the couple at the show below.

Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Out For The First Time Together

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

A public debut for the couple follows weeks of endless speculation about their status. After some of the breakup-up rumors really started to pick up steam, Kylie confused fans. She took a trip to Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home that was caught by paparazzi. Representatives for both celebs refused to comment on the visit which drove even more public speculation on the pair.

Last month, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 26th birthday. The reality star took to Instagram to celebrate her big day with some extravagant beach pictures. The gorgeous location was only outdone by Kylie herself who stunned in the photo set. What do you think of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet making their public debut as a couple at Beyonce’s concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

