Jordyn Woods Enjoys Greek Getaway Amid Kylie Jenner Reunion Fallout

Jordyn Woods looks to be living it up in Mykonos, enjoying her Greek vacation in new photos. She poses in a neutral bikini in her latest Instagram post, looking unbothered by recent drama. Earlier this month, she reportedly reunited with her ex-bestie, Kylier Jenner. Famously, Woods shared a kiss with Jenner’s sister Khloe’s partner at the time, Tristan Thompson. This led to a falling out between the friends, and they had not been seen together up until recently, four years after the scandal.

The two were just spotted grabbing sushi together in Los Angeles, and the news got social media users talking. Various commenters have been encouraging Woods to stay away from Jenner, claiming that she’s been doing just fine without the Kardashians. “Keep shining,” one writes, “don’t go back to nobody shadow.” It seems as though they may have rekindled their relationship far sooner than the public thought, however. A source reportedly told TMZ that the two have been hanging out privately for over a year.

Jordyn Woods Lives It Up In Mykonos

Jordyn Woods does appear to be doing well for herself lately, going on various getaways with her longtime boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. The happy couple traveled to Dubai recently, later celebrating Paris Fashion Week with a luxury shopping spree at Hermes. Last month, they even sparked rumors that they could be engaged after Woods’ fans noticed what looked to be an engagement ring in one of her Instagram photos. For now, however, the pair has not yet confirmed any plans to tie the knot.

Woods has also been hard at work lately with her clothing brand, Woods By Jordyn. The businesswoman just recently debuted the brand’s new Eclipse collection, which features an array of vibrant, summer-inspired pieces. She teased the new drop with a scandalous desert photoshoot earlier this month, posing nude in a series of Instagram photos.

