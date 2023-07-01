Jordyn Woods recently took to social media to showing off some racy new photos from an upcoming Woods By Jordyn campaign. The businesswoman posed in the desert, appearing nude and tastefully covering her chest with her hands. The stunning photos also show Woods draped with some sheer, royal blue fabric, as her long hair flows down her back.

Of course, fans flooded Woods’ comments section with compliments, in awe of the striking photoshoot. “Yassss to the natural body!!! We love to see it,” one user writes. “Jordy just be looking so good and living her best life!,” another adds, “Love this for her.” Some other followers also noticed that Woods appears to be notably slimmer in the photos. Rumors circulated earlier this year that she may have used Ozempic to assist her in her weight loss, while her toned physique may very well just be the product of a healthy diet and exercise.

Jordyn Woods Poses For New Campaign

Woods has been flaunting her killer bod every chance she gets lately. In May, she showed off her bikini body in some photos from a vacation with her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns. During the trip, Woods also took the opportunity to show off some pieces from her clothing brand. The couple celebrated their third anniversary that month. In June, the duo even sparked some engagement rumors after fans noticed something extra shiny in Woods’ Instagram photos. She shared some of her looks from Paris, and commenters suggested that she may have been rocking an engagement ring in the photos. It remains unclear whether the NBA player actually popped the question.

During an interview with People in June, Towns spoke on his relationship with Woods. “I feel like everyone knows who Jordyn Woods is, so it’s really cool when we get to see new fans when we travel,” he explained. He also revealed that he doesn’t mind taking photos of her and her fans. “Oh yeah, I’m the first to offer it because it’s really cool,” Towns said, “It’s fun when you get photos taken with you and then you’re taking the photos for her.”

