Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Still Together Despite Break Up Rumors

It’s been a while since images of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen together in public. The pair were confirmed to be dating back in April after Jenner’s car was seen entering Chalamet’s California property. Despite this, unlike the relationship between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, Kylie and Chalament appear to be much more low-key in terms of public appearances.

However, this led several rumors to begin swirling this week suggesting that the couple had broken up. The report suggested that Chalament had broken up with Jenner for undisclosed reasons and that the two A-listers were now single. However, according to sources who spoke with TMZ, there is absolutely no truth to the rumors.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Still An Item

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“Any reports that say otherwise are false,” a source told the outlet on August 2. Additionally, another source said that fans should “not believe everything they read.” It appears as if someone is pushing a false narrative for clout but the ever-reliable TMZ sources are here to set the record straight. The rumors also come after Travis Scott addressed the romance on Utopia. Scott, the father of Jenner’s children, hit out at the romance on “MELTDOWN” featuring Drake. Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the / Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it’s calories / Find another flame hot as me, bitch,” Scott raps. However, romance is not the only that Jenner is making headlines at the moment.

The reality star was recently announced as the inspiration for the first-ever celebrity collab for Bratz, the long-standing Barbie rival. MGA Entertainment recently announced a limited series of Kylie Jenner-inspired dolls showcasing some of the star’s most iconic looks. These include her outfits from the 2019 and 2022 Met Galas. However, many fans have been left unimpressed. “So Kylie def gives Bratz energy but something ain’t right here at all lol,” one critic posted on X. Many of the criticisms centered around the dolls having a darker skin tone than Jenner herself. Meanwhile, others pointed out the fact that Jenner, a white woman who has profited from replicating Black style and looks, got a Bratz doll, often seen as a more “urban” alternative to Barbie, before a Black celebrity.

