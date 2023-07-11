Willy Wonka is one of the most iconic characters in all of fiction. Originally, he was played by Gene Wilder in the 70s. Subsequently, Johnny Depp played the infamous role in a darker take on the character. Now, however, a new movie about the Chocolate Factory universe is on the horizon. This time around, the titular character is being played by Timothee Chalamet, who remains a rising star in the industry. He has played some huge roles as of late, and that is especially true as Dune 2 is on the horizon.

When Chalamet was first pegged to star in WONKA, there was quite a bit of skepticism about his ability to be in the role. After all, he is someone who is still young in the industry. He also has a very different demeanor when compared to the likes of Depp and Wilder. That said, it is easy to see how some people would have that aforementioned skepticism. However, with the new trailer being released, one could say that these fears have been quelled.

“Wonka” Drops Near Christmas

In the two-and-a-half-minute teaser above, you can see the world of Willy Wonka and what it is going to entail. This movie will deviate from the Charlie And The Chocolate Factory formula that fans are used to. Instead, we will get a different side Willy Wonka as we are taken into his origin story. Consequently, it becomes easy to see why the movie would want a younger actor to take the Wonka role. Moreover, based on the trailer, it seems fairly apparent that Chalamet has the look and temperament for it.

As for the release date, this new movie will be coming out on December 15th. That means there are still quite a few months before you get to consume this thing. However, it is clear that it will be the perfect film for the Christmas season. Let us know your thoughts on the trailer, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the pop culture world, and beyond.

