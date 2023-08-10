Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 26th Birthday With Gorgeous Beach Photos On Instagram

Kylie went to see some absolutely gorgeous scenery for her birthday.

BYLavender Alexandria
Today, Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 26th birthday and she took to Instagram to make a post about it. In the post, she can be seen in an absolutely gorgeous beach locale enjoying the scenery. Across 9 photos she shows the beautiful sunset, crystal clear water, beautiful landscapes and, even some of the exotic wildlife she ran into. None of it makes any specific reference to her birthday aside from a simple caption that read “26.”

As you’d expect, fans and fellow celebrities quickly rushed to the comments to wish her a happy birthday. Chloe Bailey slid into the comments saying “happy birthday beautiful.” Justine Skye left a short but sweet comment “Happy Birthday Ky.” Anastasia Karanikolaou also popped up in the comments saying “happy birthday my wifey❤️i love you sm.” Her own cosmetics account was sure to also wish her happy birthday. “Happy birthday boss bae!!,” the brand commented. With well over 3 million likes in just a few hours there are surely thousands and thousands of birthday wishes for the reality star in the comments.

Kylie Jenner Birthday Celebration

Much of the drama surrounding Kylie Jenner recently has to do with her relationship with Timothee Chalamet. Reports emerged that the pair were going through a breakup, though that may not actually be the case. Last week, new rumors emerged that the couple were continuing their relationship despite what others were reporting. That news comes just a few weeks after Travis Scott took shots at Chalamet on his new album UTOPIA.

Because Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are exes with a child together, it’s understandable why he’s jealous. On one of UTOPIA‘s tracks he takes aim at Chalamet for his upcoming role as Willy Wonka in the film Wonka. In the past week, Kylie Jenner announced a new collaboration with Bratz dolls. While the pair may seem like a match made in heaven, many fans roasted the collab due to its perceived ugliness. What do you think of Kylie Jenner’s birthday celebrations? Let us know in the comment section below.

