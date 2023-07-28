Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Feel Travis Scott’s Rage On “MELTDOWN”

When Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first came together after a whirlwind weekend at Coachella, hip-hop couldn’t get enough of the young lovers. She was in the midst of building her beauty empire. At the same time, he was making a name as one of the most innovative artists in the industry. Within months, the socialite fell pregnant, eventually welcoming Stormi Webster to the world. Since then, Jenner and the Rodeo rapper have also welcomed Aire (formerly named Wolf). It’s likely their family stops there as they’ve gone their separate ways romantically.

Scott is rumoured to be spending time with his “Love Galore” collaborator, SZA, as they’ve been performing together frequently. Nothing is confirmed. Still, with the chemistry they have musically, we can only imagine how passionate a romance between them would be. As for Jenner, she shocked the world when it was rumoured that she’s dating Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet. Tabloids have reported various outings between the unexpected pair. Nevertheless, we have yet to see an image of the Californian and her new man to confirm the news.

Timothee Chalamet Seemingly Dissed by Travis Scott on UTOPIA

On his new UTOPIA album, fans of La Flame think that he threw shade at Jenner and her beau on “MELTDOWN.” “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the / Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it’s calories / Find another flame hot as me, b**ch,” Scott raps on the fan favourite. As you may know, Chalamet has been cast in the lead role of Wonka, due out this December, leaving us no choice but to assume Scott has seen the recently released trailer.

There’s a lot to talk about regarding UTOPIA, but “MELTDOWN” is definitely one of the highlights. Besides Travis Scott finally addressing his co-parent’s new romance, we also hear from Drake. He reignited his feud with Pusha T – and dragged Pharrell Williams in the process. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

