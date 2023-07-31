Kylie Jenner Explains Reason For Name Change For Her & Travis Scott’s Son, Aire

Kylie Jenner says that her “raging hormones” were the reason she decided to change the name of her and Travis Scott’s son, Aire. While speaking with her best friend, Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, during the season three finale of her family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians, Jenner explained why they switched the name from Wolf to Aire.

“I’ve officially started the process of changing my son’s name because his legal name is Wolf Webster,” Kylie said on the show. “So I’m going to do Aire Webster, A-I-R-E.” She added she had “always wanted to do a name for him that had meaning, and it’s a Hebrew name. It means ‘Lion of God.’”

Read More: Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Pictures Of Her Son Aire Webster

Kylie Jenner With Travis Scott & Their Daughter, Stormi

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 04: Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner are seen having dinner at Nobu Portman Square on August 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

“The advice I would give to you is: find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child. It was the hormones that took me out,” Jenner continued. “It was like, ‘I’m too emotional. He’s so special to me. There’s not a name good enough for him.'”

In a confessional later in the episode, Jenner further reflected on her feelings after the pregnancy: “I didn’t realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever. And then the second, that night, I cried in the shower,” she recalled. “(I thought,) ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf? Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, to name my son Wolf! It wasn’t even on the list!’” Check out the clip from The Kardashians on Hulu below.

Kylie Jenner Discusses Her Son’s Name

Aire was born back in February 2022. For a time after welcoming her son, Jenner kept his name from the public. Aire is Jenner’s second child with Scott as the two also share a five-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Read More: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Legally Change Son’s Name, Regret Initial Choice

[Via]