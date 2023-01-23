Kylie Jenner has clarified the pronunciation of her and Travis Scott’s son Aire’s name. Sharing a photo of their son on Instagram, Jenner responded to a user who asked whether the name is pronounced “air” or “airy.”

Jenner wrote back “Air,” alongside a red heart emoji, clearing up any confusion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School)

A number of celebrities responded to the post in the comments section. Among them were Khloe Kardashian, SZA, Chloe Bailey, Kris Jenner, and more.

While many celebrated Jenner for sharing the name, others pointed out its meaning in many Arabic-speaking circles.

“His name doesn’t translate well in Arabic,” one user commented.

Another wrote that “all my Lebanese people [are] wheezing right now.”

Urban Dictionary states that “Ayre” translates in Arabic as “best friend,” as well as “penis,” “depending on its use.”

For the first few months after Sire’s birth, Jenner was using the name “Wolf” for him. Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Cordon in September, she confirmed that wouldn’t be his name going forward, but didn’t make an announcement at the time.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” she said. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

She also explained why there was confusion around his name during an episode of The Kardashians in October.

She said: “I thought it would just come to us when we saw him and it didn’t, and 24 hours before we had to register him, Khloé [Kardashian] said, ‘What about Wolf?’ and I liked the ‘W W’ so we just put Wolf Webster in the moment and right after I signed the birth certificate, I thought, ‘What did I just do?'”

In addition to Aire, Jenner and Scott also share four-year-old, Stormi Webster.

Check out Kylie Jenner’s post on Instagram below.

[Via]