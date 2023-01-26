No matter what Kylie Jenner does, due to her A-list celebrity status, she frequently falls victim to online criticism. Whether for her on-again-off-again relationship with Travis Scott, exuberant wealth, or her fashion choices, the 25-year-old is no stranger to having social media rip into her.

The talk of the town lately has been the new name bestowed upon the socialite’s youngest child with the rapper. Shortly after his birth, the couple chose Wolf Webster thanks to a recommendation from big sister Khloé Kardashian.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“We didn’t really have a name. I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t,” Jenner previously told the world on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “Twenty-four hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number.”

The mother of two went on, “I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, “What did I just do?” It’s a part of his story but his name has changed.”

For several months, fans were kept in the dark regarding the infant’s new title. Just a few days ago, however, Jenner broke the internet. At the time she unveiled her baby’s name – Aire – and adorable face all at once.

It’s undoubtedly one of the more unique options out there. The world has been having a field day poking fun at how it came to be. In one TikTok, a creator plays both Kylie and Travis as they decide on their son’s name.

Using the opening narration from Avatar: The Last Airbender, they list off the four elements in character as the makeup mogul. When she gets to “air,” the Utopia rapper jumps to his feet, signalling an interest.

The comedic clip has since earned over 2M likes and countless comments – including one from Jenner. Beneath the clip, she dropped off two crying laughing emojis. This lets the world know she’s laughing at their antics along with them.

Aside from the commentary surrounding her baby, Jenner has also been facing heat for a few of her Paris Fashion Week looks. First, she donned a giant lion’s head for the Schiaparelli couture show. After that, her Givenchy noose necklace had Twitter users throwing mega shade.

Read all about that here, and let us know what you think of Aire Webster’s name in the comments below.

[Via]