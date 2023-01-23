Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for her controversial lion’s head dress she recently wore during Paris Fashion Week. The black velvet gown features a life-size head of a lion.

The designer says on their Instagram page that it is “hand sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to look as life-like as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world.”

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

They further emphasize: “NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK.”

Creative director Daniel Roseberry says that he looked to Dante’s Inferno and the nine circles of hell for inspiration for the collection. He cites it as a metaphor for the doubt and creative torment artists suffer.

Despite not harming any animals to make the dress, plenty of fans still took issue with the perceived messaging.

“The only thing this is glorifying is the killing of these animals, even if this is fake,” one user wrote on social media. “The lion, cheetah and the wolf seem like they are literally meant to look as if they were killed and used for clothing. How is this celebrating the glory of the natural world. Make it make sense.”

Another added: “Sorry but it’s a no for me. Whether it’s fake or not, it promotes animal cruelty. Celebrate the glory of the natural world???? Doesn’t make any sense. This is so wrong. You are promoting animal violence and supporting trophy hunting and poaching.”

In addition to Jenner, Naomi Campbell modeled a black faux fur coat with a wolf’s head on it in a similar style.

Check out Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post featuring the dress here.

