Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.

Jenner captured the attention of the world as her appearances often do. McCoy also acknowledged the display while also paying homage to a similar style she previously showcased at an event.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Kylie Jenner is seen, outside Schiaparelli, during the Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Sring Summer 2023 on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

On Instagram, McCoy shared video that showed her one-shoulder animal design

“Yes @adrejhono YOU all plus bestie @kevinarnett did this look on meeeeeeee and it slayed!!!” the actress wrote.

“It’s nice to see others @kyliejenner copy and try to duplicate it in there way but we did it 1st baby. Thank yall again. Since we’re trending maybe we all need to get together and come up with something for someone to be inspired by……again! ✨️”

McCoy faced pushback, as social media users pointed out that Jenner wasn’t responsible for creating the dress.

Although Jenner’s attire was criticized, PETA came forward to express their support of the reality star’s faux fur gown. They have often called out the Kardashian-Jenners for wearing real fur, but this time, they had nothing but praise.

“These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way,” the company wrote. “We encourage everyone to stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering.”

Check out LisaRaye’s post above and let us know if Jenner copped her style.

