lisaraye mccoy
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Reportedly Found Out About Da Brat's Pregnancy Online (Update)LisaRaye seemed a little tense while speaking about her sister's big pregnancy reveal, but all is not as it seems.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Doubles Down That Kylie Jenner Copied Her StyleDespite receiving pushback, LisaRaye still believes she inspired Kylie's Schiaparelli look.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion's Head Gown"We did it 1st baby," said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Hopes To One Day Move Past Duane Martin Helping Her Ex-Husband CheatWhile speaking on Tisha Campbell forgiving Martin Lawrence, LisaRaye shaded Tisha's ex-husband.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Reveals She Shot Someone & Has Been To Jail More Than Once, Disses Ari FletcherLisaRaye was the first guest on TMZ's "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Recalls Going Through "Identity Crisis" After "The Players Club"The actress revisited her classic 1998 film while praising Ice Cube for his guidance during production.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Airs Out Ari Fletcher & Other "Immature" Influencers Following Gun CommentsThe actress called Fletcher's questionable domestic violence comments "out of line and out of place."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLisaRaye & Da Brat Seemingly Make Up At Rapper's 47th Birthday PartyLisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat appear to have ended their sibling rivalry. The duo struggled for a few months after Lisa accused her sister of having no contact with her. By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Details Why She Has An Issue With Sister Da BratShe visits "Iyanla: Fix My Life" & speaks about the birthday surprise gone wrong last year.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Faces Colorism Accusations After Defending Radio HostRob Lederman compared Black women's skin tones to toaster settings, saying he'd "never go to a Serena Williams level."By Erika Marie
- MoviesLisaRaye Debates If Draya Michele Or Joseline Hernandez Should Remake "Diamond"The actress chimed in with her opinion regarding her breakout role in Ice Cube's 1998 film, "The Players Club."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTessica Brown Blasts LisaRaye McCoy, Says Da Brat & Fiancée Reached OutMcCoy reportedly criticized Brown but Da Brat & Jesseca DuPart sent her haircare products.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye Doesn't Think There's Anything Wrong With DaniLeigh "[Celebrating] Her Skin"Vivica Fox disagrees & claims the singer "did that to get back at that baby mama & to throw that in her face."By Erika Marie
- TVLisaRaye McCoy & Mother Face Off In Explosive Argument On "Iyanla: Fix My Life"Things get heated between the McCoys in this weeks episode of "Iyanla: Fix My Life"By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Laughs At LisaRaye McCoy's Comments: "Ask My Man"The award-winning actress is dating musician Van Hunt and told LisaRaye where to go if she has any further questions.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Clarifies Recent Sex Comments About Halle BerryPeople came for LisaRaye something fierce after she said she heard Halle was bad in bed.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Suggests Halle Berry Is Bad In Bed: "That's What I Heard"The gossip comes a week after they criticized Hitmaka for speaking about women he's allegedly had sex with.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureClaudia Jordan Questions If Hitmaka Has Sex RegularlyThe megaproducer recently spoke with "Drink Champs" about having sex with a few celebrity women, and Claudia said it "reaks of a man who isn't used to getting p*ssy."By Erika Marie
- GramLisaRaye McCoy Open To Going On Date With Meek Mill: "Come Through"The rapper was excited to hear that LisaRaye was launching an OnlyFans page.By Erika Marie
- RandomLisaRaye McCoy Has Joined OnlyFansSeasoned actress & FOX Soul's "Cocktails With Queens" co-host LisaRaye McCoy has officially made the move to OnlyFans where she'll be posting, in her own words, "everything."By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Apologizes To Co-Hosts Over Da Brat SurpriseThe sisters clashed after the rapper surprised LisaRaye on her talk show.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye Talks Dating Bisexual Man In The Industry Who Is Still Hiding His SexualityShe wouldn't name names, but she said that she's heard in the industry that he's still living his life undercover.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye Jokes That She Wants An "Entanglement" With Will SmithThe actress was asked what "type" of man she would want and named the actor before listing her reasons why he was her choice.By Erika Marie