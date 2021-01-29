peta
- MusicMissy Elliott Confides In Fans After The Death Of Her Dog HoodieHoodie was 17 years old.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CulturePharrell And Louis Vuitton Become The Newest Targets Of PETAPETA is once again picking a fight with the fashion world for alleged animal abuse.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsOffset's Gifts To Cardi B Blasted By PETAThe animal rights organization wasn't pleased at all with the Migos icon gifting his boo three crocodile Birkin bags for her b-day. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePETA Unveils Pete Davidson Halloween CostumeThe outfit will cost $100.By Ben Mock
- Pop CulturePETA Slams Britney Spears For Buying New PuppyThey criticized the singer for buying rather than adopting. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Escalates PETA Beef With Crazy VoicemailSee where Pete took the beef after he was criticized for getting a new poppy.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CulturePETA Shares "Last Of Us"-Inspired Ad Blaming Meat For The ApocalypsePETA is airing a new commercial about meat causing the end of the world, this weekend.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearRihanna & A$AP Rocky Turn Heads During Milan Date Night, PETA Gifts Singer Faux Fur CoatFor the second year in a row, the "Rude Boy" hitmaker is sporting her budding baby bump as an accessory during fashion week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion's Head Gown"We did it 1st baby," said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlicia Silverstone Poses Nude For PETA, "Clueless" Star Says She "Never" Gets NakedThe 46-year-old isn't the first celebrity to strip down in support of the cause.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPETA Wants Jack Harlow & Drake To Donate "Churchill Downs" Profits To RacehorsesThe organization wasn't impressed with the music video for the rappers' collab and called them out over abusive conditions in horseracing.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRussell Wilson & Ciara Come Under Fire From PETA Over Puppy AdoptionPETA is upset with Russell Wilson and Ciara for not adopting a puppy from a shelter.By Cole Blake
- MusicPETA Calls Out Kanye Over Skinned Monkey "Eazy" Cover ArtThe animal rights organization didn't name Ye's "Eazy" collaborator, The Game, in its rant.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Seems To Have A "Icy Heart," PETA SaysPETA fires back at Saweetie's recent name-drop on "Icy Chain." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChris Brown's Daughter Royalty's Visit To Safari Sparks PETA ProbeRoyalty swam with elephants and tickled a hyena, but PETA wants the USDA to investigate Doc Antle's Florida safari.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePETA Thinks Calling People "Pigs" & "Snakes" Is "Supremacist Language"The extremist animal organization suggests that calling a "coward" a "chicken" is a form of hate speech.By Erika Marie