Missy Elliott Confides In Fans After The Death Of Her Dog Hoodie

Hoodie was 17 years old.

Lavender Alexandria
Missy Elliott is going through a difficult experience that many of her fans are likely to relate to, the death of a pet. Earlier this week she took to Instagram to share a picture of her dog Hoodie, who she explains recently passed away. "17 and half years old you been with me & And anyone know us it’s always been me & you…Who would think that a pet would turn into a family member. If I left the house for 5 minutes and came back you would make me feel like I had been gone for years the way you would run to me😩 I will miss you sooo much," she captioned the post.

She goes on to further explain her feelings processing the loss and pay tribute to her pet. "I’m trying to hold up but you will no longer suffer & I know poncho been waiting for you at the rainbow bridge and you are in good hands with him & in Gods arms💜 I love you forever Hoodie🐶🐾🌈 Rest Peacefully," the caption concludes. Hundreds of fans, fellow celebrities, and dog accounts rushed to the comments to similarly pay their respects for Hoodie. Check out the post and fan reactions to it below.

Missy Elliott Posts About Her Recently Deceased Dog

Earlier this month, Missy Elliott became the first female rapper ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She spoke in interviews before the ceremony on just how big of an honor it was. Even though she's no stranger to being cited as a pioneer for women in rap, she's remained humble throughout. During the ceremony, she thanked her mother and frequent collaborator Timbaland before rattling off some of her biggest hits.

She also isn't afraid to give other artists the credit they deserve. Right after her induction ceremony, she was back on Twitter praising Lil Wayne for his talent and influence. What do you think of Missy Elliott's touching tribute to her dog Hoodie? Let us know in the comment section below.

