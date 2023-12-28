Missy Elliott And Rapsody Headline Queen Latifah Tribute At Kennedy Center Honors

Earlier this week, the Kennedy Center Honors took place. The event seeks to highlight and pay tribute to some of the most significant contributors to pop culture around. This time, one of the honorees was Queen Latifah and the legendary female MC had a talented roster of artists contributing to her tribute. Generations of talented rappers came together to speak to the significance of her influence.

It began with Missy Elliott, who has some recent history with Latifah. Earlier this year Elliott was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, becoming the first-ever female rapper to join the ranks. During her induction ceremony, she received a poetic tribute from Latifah as a part of her introduction. Missy spoke to hearing some of Queen Latifah's earliest hits and the influence they had on the music she would go on to make. MC Lyte and Monie Love took the stage next to perform one of those classic songs, "Ladies First." Then finally Rapsody brought the house down with her rendition of Latifah's song "Just Another Day" as a finale. Check out the full ceremony honoring the legendary rapper below.

Read More: What Is Missy Elliott's Best-Selling Album?

Missy Elliott Pays Tribute To Queen Latifah

It's fitting that Missy Elliott would end off her 2023 honoring a legend. She spent most of the year being honored herself. The biggest moment came during her Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. Not only did numerous celebs show up to induct her in person but dozens more online expressed their admiration for her work and revealed how she influenced so many.

The praise hasn't slowed down either. Just earlier this week Trina heralded Missy as one of the "Greats" alongside Lil Wayne. Her influence on hip-hop itself is also still pretty visible. A few months ago Lil Durk shared a teaser with fans which made prominent use of a Missy sample. What do you think of the speech Missy Elliott gave and the performance Rapsody contributed to Queen Latifah's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony? Let us know which performance was your favorite in the comment section below.

Read More: Missy Elliott Mourns The Death Of Magoo

[Via]