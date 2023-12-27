Trina Praises Lil Wayne & Missy Elliott As "Greats"

Trina spoke highly of both Lil Wayne and Missy Elliott while speaking with HipHopDx at One Music Fest in Atlanta for a recently published interview. Despite their engagement falling through in the 2000s, Trina still appreciates Wayne and described him to the outlet as one of the “greats.” As for Missy Elliott, she explained that she's among the "top tier" of female artists.

“Just way when he first started, Wayne was always a different kind of artist,” Trina said. “He was very passionate and very consistent. He had a different sound, different voice from any other artist – any other male rapper in the game. His hunger just showed, just from a very young age. I just kind of watched him grow into Lil Wayne — from baby Wayne to The Fireman to growing and growing. And that was just a good thing because he’s a great person and a great artist. He’s one of the greats.”

Read More: Trina Reflects On Lil Wayne Relationship: "I’m Always Gonna Speak Positively Of Him"

Trina & Missy Elliott Meet Up In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Missy Elliott and Trina at Dinner Honoring Missy Elliot & Lil Kim Jue Lan Club on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

As who who else deserves their flowers, Trina went with Missy Elliott. “I’ma always shout out to Missy Elliott because she’s the top tier of us, of the females — our generation," she said. "I mean, besides just being a rapper, being an artist, a writer, a producer – she’s written for some of the biggest stars in the world like Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, the list goes on. And it’s just one of those things being a woman coming up in that time and being a super powerful woman amongst just being an artist and a pioneer. It speaks for itself. You can just watch everything she do, whether it’s music, production or concerts/shows, whatever. It’s gonna be phenomenal.”

Trina Speaks On Lil Wayne & Missy Elliott

Elsewhere in the interview, Trina discussed being in the studio with Missy, and more. She's worked on music with both artists numerous times over the years. Check out Trina's full comments on both Lil Wayne and Missy Elliott above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Trina on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Yung Miami Questions Trina About Missy Elliott Rumors On "Caresha Please"

[Via]