Two generations of women in the Florida Rap scene collide as Yung Miami and Trina come together. Following G Herbo’s appearance on Caresha Please, Rap icon Trina sits down with her friend and City Girls star for an explosive interview.

On Instagram, Miami teased Trina’s upcoming appearance on her Revolt series with a caption that increased the hype. “Y’all know Miami girls run this sh*t, right? @trinarockstarr was DEFINITELY ready for the smoke!💨💨.”

In the trailer, Trina praises Yung Miami’s talents, saying it doesn’t matter what any other artist is doing because she has her own style.

As we know by now, nothing is off-limits when Yung Miami is in charge of firing off questions. At one point, she questioned Trina about rumors she dated Missy Elliott. That was met with crickets.

Later, Trina is grilled about her choices of rappers. We’ll have to wait and see who she chooses between Lil Wayne and French Montana.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: Missy Elliott and Trina attend the Celebration of TRINA “I am Hip Hop” Honoree at Tribeca Restaurant on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The ladies also tackle being propositioned for sex in exchange for a beat. It’s a topic that Ashanti recently brought up in a separate interview.

“You want me to have sex with you for a beat?” Trina said. “What if the beat don’t even do good?”

This should be a doozy. Check out the tease for Trina’s Caresha Please feature above.

