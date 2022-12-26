Diddy is obviously allowed to have a baby with another woman, but according to him, Yung Miami can’t even flirt with someone else – especially not if it’s on her Caresha Please podcast. Most recently, the City Girl sat down with G Herbo to chiefly discuss “all the smoke.” Though it premiered a few days before, it seems her boo spent his Christmas watching.

On TikTok yesterday (December 25), Sean Combs shared a video of him in character as “Black ass Santa.” Throughout the clip, he subsequently takes followers through his family activities. These include tuning in to the Revolt TV series to see if the mother of two is getting too comfortable with her guest.

During their conversation, Caresha and Herbo were both forthcoming about their love lives. She firstly asked him about his past relationship with Ari Fletcher, and he admitted to cheating on her with his current partner, Taina Williams. Additionally, the “Chi-Raq” rapper pressed Miami for information on Diddy’s new baby.

In early December, the Bad Boy surprisingly tweeted about welcoming a new baby girl into his family. Since then, her name has been revealed as Love Sean Combs, and we know the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. She gave birth back in October and was able to enjoy several months of privacy with her little one before being shot into the limelight overnight.

Seeing as Diddy and Caresha were been previously romantically involved, Herbo wanted to know if she was aware of the pregnancy beforehand. “Communication is key,” Miami told him, noting that she knew of the baby prior to her birth.

The episode also finds the pair talking about bedroom antics, such as rim jobs, which the Chicago native didn’t seem impressed by. Upon seeing the episode for himself, Combs also had some concern – particularly over how much the rapper was smiling at his Shawty Wop.

In the video that’s since gone viral, Diddy gets incredibly close to the screen as he lets out cries of anguish over seeing Miami chat with another man. Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before Twitter users began clowning the father of seven.

“Diddy think he slick. He want G Herbo,” one person joked, specifically referencing long-standing rumours about the New Yorker’s sexuality. Another wrote, “Why Diddy acting like he ain’t got 20 thousand bitches talking ‘bout G Herbo trynna flirt with his shorty. [Be f*cking for real]!!”

Check out more reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture updates.

Only reason Diddy mad is because G Herbo said no to this question pic.twitter.com/t2WmZDXG0M — Juvy (@JuvyWicks) December 26, 2022

Why somebody say Diddy was tryna kiss G herbo through the screen 😂 pic.twitter.com/lsyn7RVM0j — 🦋kayy🦋 (@77slimd0ll) December 26, 2022

Diddy fake mad about that Caresha & G Herbo interview. Whoa boy wait until she interview Saucy Santana, Diddy gon lose his appetite — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) December 25, 2022

Diddy think he slick. He want G Herbo. — not a babyfather🙏🏼 (@seanee2x) December 26, 2022

That Caresha and G herbo interview had Diddy sliding down the wall 😭😭😭 — The Divine Muse ♀ (@YourDivineMuse) December 25, 2022

Why diddy play acting jealous with g herbo interview but didn’t say nothin bout the Kevin gates interview 😭😂 that shit was so filthy — Sister Mary Clarence 🙏🏾 (@JBrownSugaa) December 26, 2022

Why Diddy acting like he ain’t got 20 thousand bitches talking ‘bout G herbo trynna flirt with his shorty 🤣🤣🤣

Bffr!! — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@deelynxtte) December 25, 2022

They said Diddy really checking for G Herbo. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Qu1WoWKwyM — Gee💖 (@heyygeorgy) December 26, 2022

DIDDY yelling at the TV bout Yung Miami and herb REALLY GOT ME WEAKKK😭🤣🤣 like boyyyy u just had a whole baby on her let that women flirt LMAO — Miss mur'da💋 (@aliciabby03) December 26, 2022

Yung Miami got Diddy in a chokehold 🤣🤣 he ain’t playing about her — T A S H E E ' (@iLoveBrooke_) December 26, 2022

[Via]