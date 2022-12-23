It looks as if G Herbo’s recent interview with Yung Miami has changed how some people view Ari Fletcher. Herbo and Fletcher were once in love and even welcomed a son, but the relationship didn’t last. There were also rumors of infidelity—notably, gossip surrounding Herbo cheating on Fletcher with his girlfriend, Taina Williams.

The tension between Fletcher and Williams has played out on social media as people speculated about the root of the tension. While on Caresha Please, Herbo admitted that he did, indeed, cheat on Ari with Taina.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 26: G Herbo, Ariana Fletcher and Yosohn Santana Wright attends G Herbo & Southside “Swervo” Album Release Celebration on July 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t say I’m a cheater,” said Herbo. “I’ve cheated though.” Yung Miami asked if he cheated on Fletcher with Williams. He explained, “Technically, yeah. I was young, I was dumb, I ain’t know no better, man, I was just doin’ sh*t. Like, just cheating.”

“I ain’t gonna say I was just cheating,” he also stated. “But like, me and Ari was at a space – and I done talked to her about this already. I already said my piece and apologized. We was at a space where, like I said, I be going through sh*t mentally and I’ve gotta like separate myself from sh*t.”

After a clip of the interview went viral, people quickly took to social media with hot takes about Fletcher’s past behavior. It also seems that many of them believe she’s owed an apology from trolls—and she agrees.

Under her liked posts on Twitter, Ari co-signed a tweet from a fan.

“Ya owe my sis [Ari Fletcher] a loud apology PERIODTTTT,” the person wrote. “Ya dragged this girl thru the mud as the bitter baby momma nd problematic person .The truth will always come to light #WeSorryAri.”

In the past, there have also been denials that Herbo cheated with Williams. Fletcher has taken issue with Williams being around her son, as well.