Another episode of Caresha Please is on the way with Chicago’s own G Herbo.

This afternoon, Diddy’s Revolt TV shared the trailer for the next episode of the Yung Miami-hosted show and it looks like it’s going to get spicy. Within the short teaser, Miami gets straight to work, pressing the Chicago rapper about whether the mother of his children get along, if he cheated on Ari Fletcher, and even asks if he’s ever had to “smoke an opp.”

Eventually, the tables turn and Herbo starts shooting off questions. One question, in particular, seems to be at the top of everyone’s mind. Herb asked Miami if she was previously aware of Diddy’s newborn child that was reportedly born in October. “Did you know about that baby before October?” Herb asks. The trailer cuts to Miami sitting in silence before they break into laughter.

Needless to say, the upcoming episode of Caresha Please will be one for the books, especially if Miami’s ready to talk about Diddy’s newborn child.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 24: Yung Miami (2L) joined Sean “Diddy” Combs and his family, his daughters Chance, D’Lila and Jessie, as they celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Last week, Miami was practically at war with the Internet after Diddy announced the birth of the child. Akademiks called her a side-chick, which eventually led Diddy to formally respond to the claims.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

He added, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

G Herbo’s coming off of the release of his latest project, Survivor’s Remorse — his first double-disc effort. However, it seems like his forthcoming interview won’t necessarily be focused on his musical career but rather, the salacious headlines that have dominated the blogs in recent years.

Check out the full trailer for Yung Miami’s upcoming episode of Caresha Please below. The full episode debuts on Revolt TV this Thursday at 8pm EST.