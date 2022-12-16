The internet still has plenty of questions about Diddy’s new baby. However, it currently remains unclear when exactly they’ll have answers. Aside from announcing the arrival of Love Sean Combs on Twitter (and insisting that Yung Miami isn’t his side bitch), things have been relatively quiet regarding the matter for the new father.

One of his other children, King Combs, however, gave a tiny bit of info to TMZ about his newest sibling. When he was spotted leaving LAVO Ristorante on Wednesday (December 14), the outlet had time to ask the recording artist about carrying on the Bad Boy legacy for his father, among other things.

US producer-musician Sean “Diddy” Combs (L) and his son Christian Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP) (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old said that he feels “great” about following in his father’s footsteps. Previously this month, the duo sat down for a discussion about the work they’re doing. At the time, Diddy was open and honest about pushing his son over the years.

“I’ve been extra hard on him and really just telling him the truth that, ‘Yo, you’re my son and you have to deal with these things,” Puff explained. “I never picked a beat for him. I never set up a meeting for him. Then now to see him do it himself, and we’re out here doing it together, I didn’t imagine that.”

During his brief chat with TMZ, Combs made it known that he wants to put in hard work in order to support his family.

(L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Honoree Sean “Diddy” Combs, Christian Casey Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Naturally, the reporter followed up with a question about the latest addition to his clan. “Have you met your little sister?” he asked the “Love You Better” artist. With a big smile, King responded, “Yes” as he climbed into the back of a vehicle.

In his initial announcement, Diddy named all of his children, as well as his mother, as people who already love his new bundle of joy. Who he didn’t mention, surprisingly, is the child’s mother.

Thanks to internet sleuths, her identity didn’t remain secret for long. A birth certificate revealed just a few days ago that 28-year-old Dana Tran is the baby’s mom. Additionally, it was noted that she actually gave birth back in October.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Since then, reports have come out linking Diddy to yet another woman. They were spotted holding hands around the time of his announcement. Read more about that here, and check out King Combs’ chat with TMZ here.

[Via]