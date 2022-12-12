Diddy and his son, King Combs, discussed the legacy of Bad Boy during a new interview with Billboard. In the discussion, Diddy reflected on his son’s music career.

“I’ve been extra hard on him and really just telling him the truth that, ‘Yo, you’re my son and you have to deal with these things,’” Diddy explained. “I never picked a beat for him. I never set up a meeting for him. Then now to see him do it himself, and we’re out here doing it together, I didn’t imagine that.”

STUDIO CITY, CA – MAY 30: Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the premiere of Fox’s “The Four: Battle For Stardom” Season 2 at CBS Studios – Radford on May 30, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

He continued: “I’m overwhelmed with joy because when he was like, 3 years old, for his birthday, he just wanted to be with his Daddy on tour. Before I would end the show he would break out in a tantrum and start crying unless he could get on the stage. So to see him chase his dream and to see all of the obstacles that he had to overcome without my help. And then him doing it, it’s just really mind-blowing. His mother has to be just so proud of him and I’m just so proud of him.”

Later in the interview, the two discussed Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018. In doing so, King Combs explained that Porter was immensely supportive of his blossoming career.

“She was my biggest fan,” he said. “‘Cause I really been working and doing music since I was like, 16. And like my pop said, from the jump he said he wasn’t gonna help me, gimme no producer help, writer help. Because he ain’t want me to have to ever lean on him and depend on that.”

Back in November, King Combs released a new single with Kodak Black, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

Additionally, Diddy dropped “Gotta Move On,” with Bryson Tiller.

Check out Diddy and King Combs’ conversation with Billboard News below.

[Via]