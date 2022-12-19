Diddy and King Combs both say that they will be releasing new albums in 2023. The father-and-son duo spoke about their upcoming music during a recent interview with Billboard.

As for Diddy, he remarked that he’s “dropping (new music) top of the year.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Sean “Diddy” Combs and Christian Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

He didn’t reveal any further information about the upcoming project. It will be his first studio album since 2006’s Press Play, and his fifth overall.

Elsewhere in their interview with Billboard, Diddy and King Combs discussed the late Kim Porter. Porter passed away back in 2018.

“She’s, like, my biggest fan,” King Combs recalled. “I’ve really been working and doing music since I was 16. Like my pops said, from the jump he wasn’t going to help me give me no producer help, writer help, because he didn’t want me to ever have to lean on him or depend on him.”

Diddy also reflected on watching King Combs build a career of his own: “I’m overwhelmed with joy because when he was like, 3 years old, for his birthday, he just wanted to be with his Daddy on tour. Before I would end the show he would break out in a tantrum and start crying unless he could get on the stage. So to see him chase his dream and to see all of the obstacles that he had to overcome without my help. And then him doing it, it’s just really mind-blowing. His mother has to be just so proud of him and I’m just so proud of him.”

The announcement for Diddy comes after the legendary artist released a collaboration with PartyNextDoor, titled “Sex in the Porsche.” The track serves as Diddy’s second single for his upcoming album. He released “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller earlier this year.

As for King Combs, he recently released a new single with Kodak Black, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

Check out “Sex in the Porsche” below.

