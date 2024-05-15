Diddy Holds His Youngest Daughter In New Photo: "My Love"

Diddy has shared a photo of himself holding up his youngest daughter, Love, on Instagram. "My Love," he captioned the post with a heart emoji. In the adorable picture, he's wrapping the 1-year-old in an orange towel. Diddy kept the comments section open on the post, promoting plenty of trolling from users in response to the myriad of allegations he's faced in recent months.

One fan posted: "He looking for sympathy… did you give Cassie empathy??? Somebody get those kids away from him.. call dfacs." Another wrote: "BRO! YOU SHOULDN'T BE AROUND UNDERAGE CHILDREN!" One more added: "I never understood males who have daughter but yet do disgusting stuff to other men daughter????" The comments come despite Diddy denying all of the claims made against him.

Read More: Diddy Celebrates Easter With His Daughter, Love, On IG Following Home Raids

Diddy & Christian Combs Attend Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Christian Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The post also comes after Diddy's son, King Combs, came to his defense in the song, "Pick A Side," earlier this week. On the track, he addresses the Homeland Security raids on his family's properties, rapping: "Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack, but we out here selling tracks / multimillion dollar plaques." He also addresses the viral, "No Diddy," meme and calls out 50 Cent for trolling his father on Instagram. “When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die trying,'” he raps.

Diddy Holds His Daughter, Love

50 Cent has been responding to the diss track with several posts on Instagram in the days since its release. On Tuesday, he trolled Stevie J for sharing a video of himself rapping along to it. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Compares Diddy To Jeffery Epstein: "He Was Recording Everything"

[Via]