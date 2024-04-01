50 Cent Compares Diddy To Jeffery Epstein: "He Was Recording Everything"

50 Cent compared his long-time rival, Diddy, to Jeffery Epstein following the bevy of allegations against the disgraced Bad Boy mogul. 50 brought up Boosie Badazz's recent comments on seeing a lack of support for Diddy, and in turn, alleged that Diddy has blackmail on his friends.

“Boosie said where the f### is his friends,” he wrote in the caption. “They not saying nothing because they didn’t know he was recording everything. LOL Wait till I get the tapes.” The post features an edited photo blending Diddy and Epstein's faces together. The American financier was infamously arrested on a litany of sex trafficking changes and died in his jail cell.

50 Cent Joins Nicki Minaj On "Pink Friday 2" Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent perform onstage during Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

As for Boosie's comments, he wanted to know where all the people he would see at Diddy's parties are at amid the situation. "I don't hear none of them n***as that was toasting at Diddy's with that champagne every year, having speeches with mane, nobody speak up for this mane or nothing," Boosie said. "When you on top of the world, it's a celebration. When you on the bottom, it's a denial-ation. All of them muthaf***as all with their suits on, and their cups up. Ain't nobody saying nothing. Boy this world, boy."

50 Cent Calls Out Diddy With Jeffery Epstein Comparison

Check out 50's latest attempt at trolling Diddy on social media above. He isn't the first person to compare Diddy to Epstein either. Candace Owens previously made a similar remark. Despite the recent raids on his properties, Diddy has not been arrested and maintains his innocence. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

