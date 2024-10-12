Nicki Minaj Invites Sexyy Red & 50 Cent To Close Out "Pink Friday 2" World Tour

What a wild ride...

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour is one of the most successful hip-hop treks of all time, so it's no surprise that Nicki Minaj wanted to close things off with a bang. She held her last concert of the tour on Friday (October 11) in Elmont, New York, and brought along some special guests to grace the stage. Sexyy Red and 50 Cent (who was already an invited performer on this tour) hit the stage alongside the Trinidadian rap legend. The crowd was loving it, the artists themselves seemed to have a lot of fun, and it was overall a great close to this historic run.

Of course, it's not like the Pink Firday 2 World Tour wasn't without its fair share of salacious social media headlines and a few controversies here and there. One of these was how Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree attended a show, something that Nicki seemed to not be so happy with. "When you’re at peace and when you’re happy, so many things will start coming, you know to try to steal your joy and to steal your peace you know," she allegedly responded to his appearance via Stationhead. "Please don’t let it."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Absolutely Tears Into A Fan For Making Fun Of Her Marriage

Nicki Minaj Performs With Sexyy Red & 50 Cent

As for Sexyy Red and 50 Cent, they both have recent collaborations with Nicki Minaj as part of the Pink Friday 2 era, so seeing them close out the tour with her fit perfectly. Elsewhere, though, she's dealing with a lot of other issues and obstacles, such as the alleged assault case against her and her husband Kenneth Petty. Still, nothing slowed this tour down, and nothing succeeded in silencing the Barbz. We'll see what other updates and storylines emerge or develop further in the near future.