Nicki Minaj Pens Heartfelt Message To The Barbz Ahead Of "Gag City Reloaded" Tour

Nicki is closing another chapter in her storied career.

Nicki Minaj has poured a lot into her musical journey. She's racked up tons of accolades, top-charting singles and projects, as well as having several massive tours under her belt. Speaking of the latter, the Trinidadian rapper and singer is getting ready to tour across the United States once again tonight. It will be the second installment of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which quite insane given the fact that she did two legs of the former. This is the Gag City Reloaded trek, and it will accompany the forthcoming deluxe of the same name that's coming September 13.

It will run through October 11 and will end in Queens, New York. With so much support shown from her fans, Nicki wanted to show them appreciation with one of her trademark messages. "Dear Barbz," she begins. "Today is the day. The final installment of the #PinkFriday2 era begins today. Thank you for your continued love & support... for wishing my team & me, well. Thank you for being the best humans on earth." She continues, "This is my first time doing 2 headline tours in one calendar year- (as #PapaBear’s mama @ that)… So I’d be lying if I said it’s been “easy”. I just keep reminding myself that one thing I learned & promised myself I’d never ever forget the last time I saw you, is that no matter how I feel when I walk ON stage, I feel a million times better when I walk off.

Nicki Minaj Announces The "Final Installment Of The Pink Friday 2 Era"

"Physically tired of course, but in high spirits. Idk what it is really, but you guys have a way of putting things back into perspective for me w/o knowing or trying to." Nicki then concludes with, "The unexpected rush of all these incredible, adorable, precious, magical, majestic, fun, funny, uplifting, emotional, uniquely layered, carefully crafted, multi faceted, powerful, vulnerable, vivid, bright, crystal clear, stunning, reassuring, fleeting memories all start flooding back & I think to myself… maybe it was all worth it🎀 Love you, -Harajuku Barbie".

