Nicki Minaj Prepares To Embark On “Gag City Reloaded” Tour

Nicki Minaj will hit the road again in September.

It's already been a busy year for Nicki Minaj, and fortunately for the Barbz, it doesn't look like she plans on slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of some dates for yet another leg of her tour in support of Pink Friday 2, which she's called "Gag City Reloaded." She's scheduled to kick things off with a performance in Philadelphia at the beginning of September. Nicki will hit cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, NYC, Miami, and more before wrapping it up in October.

Nicki Minaj Fans Can't Wait For Second Leg Of Tour

With that being said, the second leg of the tour is sure to be just as memorable, due in part to Nicki's fiercely loyal fanbase. The Barbz never fail to come out to support the "FTCU" performer at her shows, or to come to her defense amid criticism. Earlier this month, for example, one of her rumored opps Latto felt their wrath over a seemingly shady interview remark.

During a chat with Complex, the "Big Mama" artist was asked who the GOAT female rapper is. She said Lil' Kim, giving the hitmaker her flowers for her contributions to hip hop. Some fans felt slighted by her answer, however, and thought she shouldn't given credit where it was due by naming Nicki instead. What do you think of Nicki Minaj preparing for "Gag City Reloaded"? Are you looking forward to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.