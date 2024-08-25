Nicki Minaj Hints At "Pink Friday 2" Deluxe Release Date While Hyping Up A Fan-Favorite From It

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Is it really around the corner or are we just dreaming?

The Barbz can't wait for Nicki Minaj's third (yes, third) deluxe version of Pink Friday 2 ahead of the second leg of her world tour, which will comprise of various U.S. shows. For what it's worth, you won't find us complaining about new music from her, especially amid her massively successful tour. However, fans are salivating at the mouth for this Gag City Reloaded edition but might finally have an answer as to when it will come out. Moreover, the Trinidadian MC posted an Instagram update on her page confirming the inclusion of a fan-favorite track she had previewed before on social media, as well as hinting at a possible timeline for this new expanded edition's release.

"#TheAnxietySong will be on my deluxe album," Nicki Minaj captioned the video of her vibing out to the track "Anxiety." "Coming real soon. PF2 #GagCityReloaded DELUXE ALBUM [pink bow emoji] we are now 10 DAYS away #GagCityPHILLY [pink bow emoji]. How many songs do you want added to the DELUXE ALBUM?" The "ten days" in question refer to the tour's second leg kicking off in Philadelphia on September 4, with support from BIA and Skillibeng. Tyga will also join in on the fun starting on the Washington DC stop in Madison Square Garden on September 9, per the trek's website.

Nicki Minaj Issues Potentially Massive Pink Friday 2 Deluxe Update

Furthermore, Nicki Minaj had also announced that she will perform an updated setlist including Gag City Reloaded cuts with new wardrobe to boot. Still, she also has a lot of other big narratives to deal with, many of which remain quite murky. For example, there's the 41-year-old's alleged beef with Ice Spice, one that she seemed to speak on during a recent social media rant. It drew mixed reactions, but there's nothing concrete enough to really make a final judgement call on.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj might also have to fight a former Barb in court after facing a slander awsuit from a fan she allegedly mistreated in various instances. Still, she reportedly has a countersuit ready to go. As such, we'll see if any of these issues take center stage during this tour leg, or on Pink Friday 2's Gag City Reloaded. Be patient, Barbz... It's almost here!

