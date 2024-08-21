Nicki Minaj Hints At Upcoming Tour Dedicated To Mixtape Releases

MIRAMAR, CA - DECEMBER 03: Singer Nicki Minaj performs onstage during "VH1 Divas Salute the Troops" presented by the USO at the MCAS Miramar on December 3, 2010 in Miramar, California. "VH1 Divas Salute the Troops" concert event will be televised on Sunday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on VH1. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Nicki might be throwing it back.

Nicki Minaj may have dozens of classic singles on her albums, but she made a name for herself on the mixtape circuit. She dropped beloved releases like Sucka Free and Beam Me Up, Scotty in the late 00s, before linking up with Young Money. Minaj has rarely looked back at this period of her career, but a new tweet from the rapper suggests that is going to change. She was discussing set list preferences with her fans on social media, and hinted at the possibility of an upcoming mixtape tour.

Nicki Minaj asked what songs her fans wanted to her during her current Pink Friday 2 tour. Of course, fans flooded the comment section with suggestions. When one Barb suggested a song from Minaj's mixtape days, though, the rapper pushed back against the idea. The reason? She's saving the song for something down the line. "We’ll save that for the mixtape tour guys," she wrote. "Another idea I had a while back." She included a playful gif of Prince with the tweet, suggesting she knew good and well that her fans would freak out over the news. The rapper was right.

Nicki Minaj Added Her Breakout Tape To Streaming In 2021

Nicki Minaj has looked fondly upon her mixtapes in recent years. The rapper released an abbreviated version of Beam Me Up, Scotty on streaming platforms in 2021. She explained her rationale for the drop during an Instagram Live. "This is just to get back to the basics a little bit," she noted. "To the essence of why I started rapping." There was also a pointed effort to bring back "mixtape Nicki" on her most recent album, Pink Friday 2. "I’m creating music like how I used to create music," she told Power 98.3. "When I first started rapping on mixtapes... Being in the moment, staying present in the moment and seeing what happens."

Nicki Minaj has also flirted with the notion of dropping another mixtape in the vein of her Young Money brother, Drake. Minaj told Paper Magazine that she nearly recorded a joint mixtape with Future back in 2017. Unfortunately, plans for the release ultimately fell through. "It’s very hard to make those types of ideas come to fruition," she explained. "But when they do come together like the Jay and Kanye West [project], then it’s magic for sure." Hopefully Nicki Minaj follows through with her mixtape tour plans.

