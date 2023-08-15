Nicki Minaj Shares “Pink Friday 2” Snippets, Hyping Up Fans For Album Release

Nicki Minaj shared several snippets from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, on social media, earlier this week. The previews have fans stoked for new music from the legendary rapper. The new project will serve as a sequel to her debut studio album of the same name from 2010.

One of the snippets soundtracks a video of Minaj posing for a photo shoot, while another plays in the background as she lip-syncs along to the unreleased song. Both clips resulted in excited responses from fans. “This snippet has me in a whole nother dimension I can feel a fresh wind,” one user replied. Another wrote: “Please stop comparing anyone to her. Male or female idgafff she’s in a lane of her own. Nobody else can do this.”

Nicki Minaj Holds Up A Copy Of “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 04: Nicki Minaj poses at a CD signing of her new release “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” at the f.y.e. music store on April 4, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bill McCay/WireImage)

Pink Friday 2 is set for release on November 17 and will serve as Minaj’s first studio album since 2018’s Queen. She first announced the release date back in June, while also revealing that she intends to embark on a tour in support of the album the following year. “I love you guys so much,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.” Check out Minaj’s teasers for the new project on social media below.

Nicki Minaj Teases “Pink Friday 2”

The original Pink Friday dropped in November 2010. It featured her now-iconic hits “Superbass,” “Your Love,” “Check It Out,” “Right Thru Me,” “Moment 4 Life,” and “Fly.” It also included guest vocals from Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, will.i.am, Kanye West, and Natasha Bedingfield.

