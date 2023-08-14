Nicki Minaj Looks Stunning In Behind The Scenes Clip From New Photoshoot

Nicki Minaj shared a video of herself from behind the scenes of a new photoshoot on social media, Monday morning. In the clip, she rocked a sheer outfit while posing in a small pool of water. Fans online were excited to see Minaj gearing up for the release of her next project, Pink Friday 2.

“This doesn’t even feel real.. we really made it barbz,” one fan of Nicki Minaj replied to the post. Another wrote: “My eyes are glued to the screen you look too good, nobody can’t tell me otherwise.” Others expressed their excitement for the release of the new project, “Wait I hear a BOP. and this look?” one posted. “OH NICKI [heart eyes emoji. 11/17/23.”

Nicki Minaj At The Billboard Music Awards

Recording artist Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards

Pink Friday 2 is set for release on November 17 and will serve as her first studio album since 2018’s Queen. In a post announcing the release date back in June, she also confirmed that she plans to tour in support of the album the following year. “I love you guys so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.” Check out Minaj’s latest post on social media below.

Nicki Minaj Shines In Photoshoot

The new album will serve as a sequel to Minaj’s debut studio album, Pink Friday, which she dropped in November 2010. That album produced her hits “Superbass,” “Your Love,” “Check It Out,” “Right Thru Me,” “Moment 4 Life,” and “Fly.” It featured guest vocals from Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, will.i.am, Kanye West, and Natasha Bedingfield.

