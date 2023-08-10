Nicki Minaj Teases “The Greatest Song She’s Ever Written” On Twitter

As if she didn’t have a treasure trove of fantastic songs already, it seems like Nicki Minaj is always on a mission to best herself. Moreover, a lot of fans are understandably ecstatic for her upcoming album Pink Friday 2, set to release towards the end of this year. More importantly, it seems like the Queen is equally as enticed, as she’s teased the album a lot and spoken often about her excitement for it. Most recently, she took to Twitter to tease what the Trinidadian MC calls the best song she’s ever put on paper. When responding to a fan anticipating a culture shift, Nicki evoked Daenerys Targaryen and proclaimed that she’s not stopping the wheel; she’s breaking it.

“The greatest song I’ve ever written,” Nicki Minaj wrote on the social media platform. “My goodness. Opened the vault & played it last night & the reaction >>>. My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y’all I’m in love. I’m not kidding y’all.” Considering her penchant for witty bars, anthems, and hard-hitting cuts, this is an incredibly promising statement regardless of whether you’re a Barb or not.

Read More: Birdman Believes A Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Show Would Net Them $20 Million

Nicki Minaj Declares Her “Greatest Song” Is On The Way

“A cultural reset incoming,” one fan replied to her tweet. In her response, Nicki Minaj made it clear that it’s not her mission to play by the culture’s rules, or by conventional online vernacular. “Babe the shift that will happen can’t even be referred to as that overused social media jargon. Honestly,” the 40-year-old shared. “After too many resets, one needs to throw the whole appliance in the garbage bin & order a brand new sparkling shiny one that works better, faster & looks better too.”

Meanwhile, the “Super Freaky Girl” pretty much applied the “greatest ever” tag to the album as a whole. “Y’all, I’m not even kidding,” she wrote on Twitter. “In 111 days…Pink Friday 2 is coming to save & restore hope in mank*nd omg barbz I love you I dooooo! Like when y’all have this masterpiece y’all gon be on [cloud nine]. Omg I love it so much y’all. I assfcfhnkjhdbyik. And make sure on that night when the clock strikes 12, that you ain’t neva EVAHHHHH played wit MUVA. #PinkFriday2 It’s #Barbie If you still in doubt. The barbz shall gather around the camp fire and well… you’ll have to wait to see what we do next.” For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Saweetie Lists Nicki Minaj Among Her Dream Collaborators