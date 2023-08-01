Saweetie Lists Nicki Minaj Among Her Dream Collaborators

Saweeite had some fellow rappers and R&B girls on a list of artists she could make a hit with.

BYLavender Alexandria
Saweetie Lists Nicki Minaj Among Her Dream Collaborators

In a recent interview with PopSugar Saweetie listed four artists that she dreams of collaborating with. Her answers were Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Solange, and Trina. She said that she specifically picked women because there’s something special that happens when two women collaborate on music. “I think that something special happens when two worlds collide,” the rapper explained. “When we’re making music we are putting our soul and our spirit into it. Women in a room together is just magical, I think it’s great that we create magical moments that the world can witness.”

Saweetie went on to list some up-and-coming female artists that she likes. Ice Spice, GloRilla, Lola Brooke, Tia Korine, Lil Kayla, and Stunna Girl made the list. Some fans interpreted this as an extension to her list of potential future collaborators. Fans in the comments quickly got behind her potentially collaborating with Nicki. “If Saweetie and Nicki get on a track, Erica Banks will lose it,” one comment said. “Saweeti plus Nicki visuals would be crazy- that shiiii got me brick just thinking bout it!” another comment reads.

Saweetie’s Dream Collaborators

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Over the weekend Saweetie released two new singles. The first was called “SHOT O’CLOCK” and saw her getting confrontational in her familiar demeanor. The second was called “BIRTHDAY” and featured the singer teaming up with YG and Tyga for a banger of a track. That collaboration is fittingly appropriate as she and YG have been facing dating rumors for months. They recently went out on a date night but what ended up getting the most attention was YG’s questionable outfit

Saweetie, YG, and Tyga are all three headed out on tour together later this year. The trios “Str8 To The Klub” tour takes off in September and runs all the way until November. They’ll make 14 stops along the way in various North American cities. They’re also bringing along Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision. What do you think of Saweetie’s list of dream collaborators? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Saweetie Says She Still Intends To Release “Barbie” Song Despite “Barbie World”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.