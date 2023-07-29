Nicki Minaj Hypes “Pink Friday 2” Release Amid Date Change

It’s been a very busy time for Nicki Minaj as of late. First came the release of “Barbie World” featuring Ice Spice. The song plays over the credits of Barbie and is a certified banger. Furthermore, it has done absolute numbers after the film was finally released. Additionally, the rapper will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II as part of a cosmetics pack celebrating Hip Hop 50.

Now, the Barbz are getting Pink Friday 2. It’s Nicki’s first album since 2018, when she dropped the platinum-certified album, Queen. However, while Pink Friday 2 has been expected for a while, Nicki announced a minor delay to the album’s release. The album will now drop in November 2023 and will be followed by a tour beginning in the first quarter of 2024. Safe to say that it’s a good time to be party of the Barbz army this year.

Nicki Minaj Boards The Pink Friday 2 Hype Train

Y’all,



I’m not even kidding. In 111 days…

Pink Friday 2 🛼🩰🎀

is coming to save & restore hope in mankind omg barbz I love you I dooooo! Like when y’all have this masterpiece y’all gon be on ☁️9️⃣. Omg I love it so much y’all. I assfcfhnkjhdbyik — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 29, 2023

“Y’all, I’m not even kidding. In 111 days…Pink Friday 2 🛼🩰🎀 is coming to save & restore hope in mankind omg barbz I love you I dooooo! Like when y’all have this masterpiece y’all gon be on ☁️9️⃣. Omg I love it so much y’all. I assfcfhnkjhdbyik.” The “111 days” refers to a release date of November 17. “And make sure on that night when the clock ⏰ strikes 12, that you ain’t neva EVAHHHHH played wit MUVA. 🫖 #PinkFriday2 It’s #Barbie If you still in doubt 😉The barbz shall gather around the camp fire and well… you’ll have to wait to see what we do next 😎.”

Furthermore, Nicki revealed that her son was “responsible” for the name of the album. “I tweeted PF2 pregnant I believe right y’all?,” she said. “That means papa gave mama the name. And so shall it be…blessed.” Nicki did indeed tweet “PF2″ back in 2020 when she was pregnant with her son, whom she refers to as “Papa Bear.” Are you excited about Pink Friday 2? Let us know in the comments. Be sure to follow HotNewHipHop for any updates on the album over the next few months.

[via]