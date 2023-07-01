Rolling Stone Ranks Nicki Minaj’s Top Features

Rolling Stone recently unveiled their list of the best Nicki Minaj features. The queen of rap is known to add her signature touch to every song she jumps on. Recently, she’s collaborated with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, and even Drake. She might also have something in the works with Metro Boomin, which he hinted at earlier this week.

Rolling Stone puts Nicki Minaj’s iconic verse on Kanye West’s 2010

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track, “Monster,” in first place. The publication even names the verse the best of her career, and of “the 2010s.” Coming in a close second place is Nicki’s Trey Songz collab, “Bottoms Up.” Her songs alongside Beyonce, Drake, Big Sean, and more also appear on the list.

“Monster” Takes First Place

Earlier this month, Drake announced during his “It’s All A Blur” tour that he recently worked with Nicki on a new song for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. “Imma give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight, ‘cuz I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he said to his audience. “So Imma have to tell you, like, me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in like, a really long time,” he shared, “I got a lot of love for her.”

Nicki also appears on Lil Uzi Vert’s highly-anticipated LP Pink Tape, which they released at the end of last month. She hopped on the track “Endless Fashion,” even giving Baddies star Natalie Nunn a shoutout. Uzi’s partner, City Girls’ JT, complimented Nicki’s work on the song shortly after the release. JT noted how quickly Nicki was able to finish the verse, telling her “You really too real & raw I love you.” “I was exhausted by the time I was done,” Nicki later told her. Nicki’s also been getting a ton of love in recent months for her collabs with Ice Spice. The duo dropped a remix of “Princess Diana” in April, followed by their viral Barbie movie collab, “Barbie World.”

