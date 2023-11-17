Nicki Minaj called out a fan on Twitter, Sunday, for comparing her different singles, “Chun-Li” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” In doing so, Minaj discussed her differing egos and distinct characteristics with each. The post in question featured a fan asking users to “choose [their] fighter” between the two options.

“How dare you? Chun was written as a single/radio/GAG on an original beat that I helped to create from scratch w/producer. The video was the best thing since sliced bread & Anaconda. Ruby was written as a calm flex BAR FOR BAR GAG. Don’t do Chun. Don’t you DARE DO CHUN.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Is Back With A Vengeance On “Chun-Li”

Nicki Minaj In New York City

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 22: Nicki Minaj onstage at the 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on August 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI)

In another post, Minaj reflected on her “Chun Li” music video and teased her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2. “Shot by Steven Klein…introduced new alter ego now stamped in history, Fashion, Storyline, cinematography, monologue, the dancers, the choreo, the looks, hair, FACE CARD… Won the VMA…Like… I gotta giggle,” she wrote. “See y’all on 11.17.23 tho. Pink Friday 2.”

Later in the day, she returned to the original topic, asking fans to guess which of her egos is featured on Lil Uzi Vert’s “Endless Fashion.” She wrote: “POP QUIZ since the barbz think they know everything. Who’s featured on #EndlessFashion w/Uzi??????????????” Minaj wasn’t happy with the responses. Scolding one fan, she replied: “Oh someone wants lashings today I see. Moment4Life??? BARBIE? Wtf??? That’s Nicki. Save me??? RTM??? Barbie ain’t neva in her life been on them songs. Boi if u don’t SitchoASS.” In another post, she wrote: “Ok bye y’all. I didn’t know this many of my students in Barb University wanted to wear their dunce caps today b!ch. lemme start my Hia.”

Nicki Minaj Goes Back & Forth With Fans On Twitter

The Twitter posts come as Minaj continues to promote her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2. The album will release on November 17, 2023, and is a sequel to Minaj’s debut studio album, 2010’s Pink Friday. It is also her first new studio album in over five years.

How dare you?



Chun was written as a single/radio/GAG on an original beat that I helped to create from scratch

w/producer. The video was the best thing since sliced bread & Anaconda.



Ruby was written as a calm flex BAR FOR BAR GAG



Don’t do Chun. Don’t you DARE DO CHUN 🥸 https://t.co/a3UbnfRCCR — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 16, 2023

Shot by Steven Klein…introduced new alter ego now stamped in history, Fashion, Storyline, cinematography, monologue, the dancers, the choreo, the looks, hair, FACE CARD…

Won the VMA…Like… I gotta giggle.

See y’all on 11.17.23 tho.

Pink Friday 2. https://t.co/AiSgA8iLGE — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 16, 2023

POP QUIZ 🚨 since the barbz think they know everything. Who’s featured on #EndlessFashion w/Uzi??????????????🙄 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 16, 2023

Ok bye y’all. I didn’t know this many of my students in Barb University wanted to wear their dunce caps today b!ch. lemme start my Hia. https://t.co/NghWb4m6Xd — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 16, 2023

Read More: Nicki Minaj Flexes Her Curves & Much More In “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” Music Video

[Via]