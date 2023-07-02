Nicki Minaj responded to Elon Musk’s decision to limit the number of posts users on Twitter can read in a single day on Saturday. In doing so, she joked about promoting Lil Uzi Vert’s new album, Pink Tape. Minaj appears on the track, “Endless Fashion.”

“Planning out how I’ll use my 600 limit today to promote the #Pinktape, mush the barbz in they head, block & beat the duds while dissing them & cracking up laughing at my own jokes, posting at least 1 nene GIF, call btchs my sons while being bossed around by #PapaBear Hmmm,” she wrote on Sunday, adding a gif.

Nicki Minaj At The VMAs

Nicki Minaj onstage during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The number of tweets a user could view varied by verification status. Unverified accounts were limited to only 600 tweets while verified accounts could see up to 8,000 tweets. Musk claimed this decision was due to “extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

The post comes after Minaj recently revealed the title of her next album will be a sequel to Pink Friday back on Thursday. She also confirmed that the release date is set for November. “Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT,” she told her fans. “But since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- And she shall be called #PinkFriday2.”

Nicki Minaj Shades Twitter

Planning out how I’ll use my 600 limit today to promote the #Pinktape , mush the barbz in they head, block & beat the duds while dissing them & cracking up laughing at my own jokes, posting at least 1 nene GIF, call btchs my sons while being bossed around by #PapaBear Hmmm 💭 pic.twitter.com/5zwa9wSb8Q — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2023

She added: “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album.” Minaj also hinted about going on tour but said to expect more details closer to the release of Pink Friday 2.

